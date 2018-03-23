Shane Black’s ‘The Predator’ Is Being Converted Into 3D

Shane Black ’s Predator reboot-sequel is coming later this year to at last give us more of that Shane Black fix we’ve been craving, and if you were hoping to immerse yourself in this one as deeply as possible, we have good news for you: The Predator is being converted into 3D.

Co-writer Fred Dekker posted a photo from the movie’s Vancouver set, saying that he’s been overseeing some “touch-ups.” When a fan asked him in the comments if the movie would be shown in 3D, Dekker answered simply, “Yes.”

He also mentioned that we should keep an eye out for a teaser trailer coming soon.

The Predator will see the return of everyone’s favorite ugly alien safari hunter, and with a bit of a twist. Our heroes are a group of Marines all affected by PTSD, who are being driven to a remote facility after one of them flips out. But an extra passenger on their bus — a man who has seen the Predator UFOs and has been marked for death by the military — means that they’re all going to be driven into a ditch and shot. Naturally, the marines take over the bus, only to find themselves in the middle of a hunt.

The movie stars Boyd Holbrook , Trevante Rhodes , Thomas Jane , Keegan-Michael Key , Sterling K. Brown , Olivia Munn , The Handmaid’s Tale ‘s Yvonne Strahovski, Jacob Tremblay and Edward James Olmos. It was recently pushed back another month and will be hitting theaters September 14.