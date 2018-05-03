UPDATE: 10:29 May 4, 2018: A wind advisory is in effect from 5 pm Friday - 2 am Saturday. Strong gusty winds over 45 mph are expected across CNY.

National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued the following statement:

Northern Oneida-Onondaga-Madison-Southern Oneida-Cortland-Chenango-

Otsego Including the cities of Boonville, Syracuse, Hamilton, Oneida, Rome, Utica, Cortland, Norwich, and Oneonta.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT

SATURDAY...

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Wind

Advisory, which is in effect from 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT

Saturday.

* LOCATIONS...most of central New York, including Steuben,

Schuyler, Yates, Seneca, Tompkins, Cortland, southern Cayuga,

Onondaga, Oneida, Madison, Chenango, Otsego, and Delaware

Counties.

* HAZARDS...strong gusty winds.

* WINDS...West 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* TIMING...late this afternoon into tonight.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

Wind advisories are issued when sustained wind speeds of at greater than 30 mph and/or wind gusts over 45 mph are expected. Winds of this magnitude could cause minor damage to trees, power lines and weaker structures. Persons in the advisory area should secure all loose objects. If you are traveling through the advisory area keep a firm grip on the wheel, especially for those driving high profile vehicles.

After record-breaking temperatures yesterday, the Storm Prediction Center is calling for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds across CNY over the next few days.

On May 4, 2018, high temps in Albany reached 90 degrees, breaking the May 2 record of 88, set in 2001. At least three cities tied their daily records: Syracuse, 86 degrees; Elmira, 88; and Rochester, 85 says NYUpstate.com. We skipped by Spring altogether and landed directly in Summer. Anyone else notice the hoard of mosquitoes last night?

Today we're keeping a close eye on thunderstorms over the next few days as there's a Hazardous Weather Outlook for central New York from the National Weather Service:

.DAY ONE...Today and Tonight.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected today and tonight. A few storms this afternoon and evening could become severe with damaging winds.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected again during the day Friday. A few of the storms could become severe with damaging winds.

Some isolated thunderstorms with damaging winds are possible this afternoon into early evening, and we're expecting the same scenario for tomorrow. Again, the main threat will be damaging winds.

The detailed forecast from the National Weather Service out of Binghamton.

Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11 am and 4 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 77. West wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Low around 59. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. High near 75. South wind 5 to 14 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 7 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 6 to 11 mph.

IF YOU LOSE POWER:

National Grid's Power Outage Map shows where the downed power lines are and what they're doing to fix the situation. If you come across a downed power line, always assume it's live, as it could save your life. You can report or check a power outage they even give you a summary of the weather and remind you about carbon monoxide poisoning, also known as the silent killer.

National Grid offers several ways to keep up to date:

Receive text alerts

Sign up for National Grid state-level broadcast text alerts by texting the word STORM to NGRID (64743)*.

Outage news & updates

Receive local power restoration text alerts by texting the word SUM followed by your town, county, or state to NGRID (64743)*.

For example, if you live in Utica simply text SUM Utica.

Email notifications

Sign up for email alerts during storms as well as access to outage reporting and more.

