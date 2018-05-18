Several Killed in Texas School Shooting

Harris County Sheriffs officials received reports of an active shooter situation at Santa Fe High School just before 8 AM this morning. CNN is reporting that at least 10 have been killed, most of them being students and at least have 12 have been hospitalized.

The Houston Chronicle has identified the shooter as 17-year-old Dimitrious Pagourtzis, who has been taken into custody.

Law enforcement are searching the premises for additional victims and explosives. The Santa Fe Independent School District urged those in the area via Twitter not to touch "any items out of place," as explosives have been found in areas off campus adjacent to the school.

The shooter used the fire alarm to lure staff and students out of classrooms. MaKenna Evans, a 16-year-old sophomore at Santa Fe High School, told CNN "she heard the fire alarm. When the students got outside, her principal told them all to run."