September 2018 New Music Releases

Paul McCartney tops the list of September new music releases with his first studio effort since 2013's New – and his first new music since a pair of collaborations with Kanye West in 2015.

Elsewhere, ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons digs deeper into the blues, and the Guess Who are back with The Future IS What It Used to Be . Ann Wilson 's new solo album Immortal reworks songs written by artists who have recently died, while Paul Simon 's takes another pass at several of his own songs.

This month's live offerings are highlighted by a first-ever concert recording from Yes Featuring Anderson Rabin Wakeman , culled from their sold-out show last year in Manchester, England, and an album focusing on series of contemporary Lynyrd Skynyrd appearances in Atlantic City.

September reissues include an expanded box-set version of Led Zeppelin 's 1976 live album and concert film The Song Remains the Same , music from Bob Seger 's pre-Silver Bullet Band days and, a deluxe 50th-anniversary reissue of the Doors ' third album.

More information on these and other rock releases can be found below. And remember to follow our continuously updated list of 2018 New Music Releases for details on music issued throughout the year.

Sept. 7

Alter Bridge, Live at the Royal Albert Hall featuring the Parallax Orchestra

Bob Seger, Heavy Music: The Complete Cameo Recordings 1966-1967

Clutch, Book of Bad Decisions

Grateful Dead, Pacific Northwest ’73-’74: Believe It If You Need It

Grateful Dead, Road Trips Vol. 4 No. 1: Big Rock Pow Wow ’69

Lenny Kravitz, Raise Vibration

Led Zeppelin, Song Remains the Same (reissue)

Paul Carrack [Squeeze, Mike + the Mechanics], These Days

Paul McCartney, Egypt Station

Paul Simon, In the Blue Light

Yes Featuring Anderson Rabin Wakeman, Live at the Apollo

Sept. 14

Ann Wilson, Immortal

The Doors, Waiting for the Sun: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Dream Child, Until Death Do We Meet Again

The Guess Who, The Future IS What It Used to Be

Hawkwind, Road to Utopia

Joni Mitchell, Both Sides Now: Live at the Isle of Wight Festival 1970 (Blu-ray)

Richard Thompson, 13 Rivers

Steve Forbert, The Magic Tree

Twisted Sister, You Can’t Stop Rock ‘n’ Roll (reissue)

Uriah Heep, Living the Dream

Sept. 21

Billy Gibbons, The Big Bad Blues

Electric Light Orchestra, The UK Singles Volume One 1972-1978 (vinyl)

Graham Parker, Cloud Symbols

Joe Bonamassa, Redemption

Kix, Fuse 30 Reblown

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Live in Atlantic City

MC5, Total Assault: 50th Anniversary Collection (vinyl)

Marillion, Live in Glasgow (reissue)

Prince, Piano & a Microphone 1983

Ramones, Road To Ruin: 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Slash, Living the Dream

Sept. 28

Blackfield, Open Mind: The Best of Blackfield

Glenn Frey and J.D. Souther, Longbranch/Pennywhistle

Golden Earring, Alive … Through the Years 1977-2015

Joe Strummer, Joe Strummer 001 (two-disc set)

Linda Thompson, My Mother Doesn’t Know I’m On the Stage

Phil Collins, Plays Well With Others

REO Speedwagon, The Early Years 1971-1977 (eight-disc box)

Rod Stewart, Blood Red Roses

Pink Floyd, A Foot in the Door: The Best of Pink Floyd (vinyl)

Tom Petty, An American Treasure (four-disc box)

Tony Joe White, Bad Mouthin'

Coming in October

High on Fire, Electric Messiah

Lindsey Buckingham, Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham (three-disc set)

Elvis Costello, Look Now

Peter Holsapple and Alex Chilton, The Death of Rock

Ace Frehley, Spaceman

Whitesnake, Unzipped (acoustic box set)