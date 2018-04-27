‘Sense8’ Movie Finale Sets June Premiere

Ask and ye shall receive, Sense8 fans. The two-hour movie wrap-up of the Wachowskis’ international sci-fi epic will arrive in June of this year, as confirmed with a first poster and synopsis.

Word of the Sense8 finale leaked earlier today when the Netherlands Netflix account tweeted-then-deleted the poster, but Netflix now affirms the finale will arrive on Friday June 8. The poster itself is a tad underwhelming (really, how much money was Netflix going to put into something fans badgered them into), but you can also read the first official synopsis below:

Personal lives are pushed aside as the cluster, their sidekicks, and some unexpected allies band together for a rescue mission and BPO take-down in order to protect the future of all Sensates.

Relatively little is known of the feature-length special, though early previews featured Lana Wachowski directing without Lilly Wachowski, who stepped away during the show’s second season. At the very least, we know Netflix issued the renewal (of sorts) in response to numerous fan campaigns, many of which were centered around the show’s Brazilian fanbase. Heck, even a porn site offered to foot the bill (not literally).

We’ll likely see an actual trailer for the Sense8 finale before long, so stay tuned..