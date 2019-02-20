See The Best Supermoon Of 2019 This Month

February's full Moon will be the closest, largest, and brightest supermoon of the year!

The February full Moon is called the Snow Moon. The nickname comes from data found at the National Weather Service saying on average, February is the USA ’s snowiest month. Farmers Almanac says the Cherokee of the Southeast called it the “Bone Moon” because there was so little food that people gnawed on bones and ate bone marrow soup.

The February full Moon is a “supermoon,” it's at the closest point in its orbit to Earth. It will be 14% larger in diameter and 15% brighter than a regular full Moon and will peak February 19. This is the second of three supermoons in 2019 (January, February, March).

Shailesh Joshi

[ Farmers Almanac ]