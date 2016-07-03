Secret Spot To Watch Fireworks in New Hartford

We've seen the lists of fireworks scheduled in Central New York towns on the 4th of July. But where are the "unofficial" places you can watch a killer display?

I've always bounced around to a variety of fireworks displays, not just sticking to any particular town. I remember several years in the 80's going to New Hartford Town Park and watching them right there. Not sure when it stopped but it was always a good time.

Whenever I see the lists of each town's Independence Day events, nobody mentions Yahnundasis. Yep, that's right, the Country Club at the intersection of Routes 5, 12 and 12B. The Yahnundasis Golf Club in New Hartford doesn't exactly have to "advertise" it, because it's a whole day of events for "Club Members Only" . But the Sangertown Square parking lot or the park at the end of Merritt Place are always very popular, family friendly places to sit on the lawn and enjoy the view.

If you don't want to be right in the park where the fireworks are being set off, there are always tons of places you can drive to watch them "from the road". I've always loved driving from up north on Route 12, and trying to time it so I come into the first big view of the valley as Utica's fireworks are starting. What other great places have you found to watch from, that aren't necessarily what the organizers had in mind?