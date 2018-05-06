Seattle Hotel Opens Beatles and Pearl Jam-Themed Suites

Seattle's Edgewater Hotel has created a pair of rock n' roll suites, dedicated one room to one of the most famous groups to have stayed there and another to a local favorite. You can see pictures of their Beatles and Pearl Jam Suites below.

According to the hotel's website, the Pearl Jam Suite was designed with the assistance of the band and its fan club. It boasts "industrial, grunge-inspired decor," authentic concert posters, a guitar and amplifier and a Mother Love Bone logo above the bed. There is a gas fireplace and views of Elliott Bay, on which the hotel sits, and the Olympic Mountains. The hotel has pledged 10 percent of the room's proceeds between now and Pearl Jam's Seattle shows in August to end homelessness in Seattle.

The Beatles Suite is 750-square-feet, with a king bed, living room, dining area, fireplace and a European spa bathroom. As with the Pearl Jam Suite, it overlooks the bay and the mountains. There's a record player with Beatles albums, and their LP covers and Beatles-related art adorn the walls.

Tthe Beatles stayed in Room 272 of the hotel in August 1964, and photographs of them fishing in the bay from their room have become synonymous with their inability to leave their hotel in the early days. However, the Edgewater Hotel is infamous for one of rock's most decadent stories. According to the legend, Led Zeppelin stayed there on their first U.S. tour in 1969, and road manager Richard Cole and members of the Vanilla Fudge reportedly pleasured a groupie with a mudshark. While the hotel's website boasts of having had the band stay there, they do not mention the incident.

