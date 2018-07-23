Search For Missing 3-Year-Old Otsego County Boy Ends in Tragedy

The search for a missing 3-year-old boy from Milford has ended tragically.

According to State Police, they began searching for the Otsego County toddler Sunday. Troopers were called to a seasonal residence near Goodyear Lake in the afternoon for the reported missing child.

The Otsego County Sheriff’s Department, K9’s from the New York State Police and the Otsego County Sheriff’s Department, Milford Fire Department, Milford EMS and the public assisted in the search and the boy was later located off a residential dock on Goodyear Lake Road.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted and the boy was transported to A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta where he was pronounced dead.