For better or worse, french fries are a staple in American diets. Now, a professor has determined the ideal serving size.

You can get some pretty amazing french fries in Central New York . The New York State Fair practically specializes in deep fried food. Now there's some bad news for those of us who really want fries with...everything.

Eric Rimm, a Harvard University professor of nutrition and epidemiology says french fries - in spite of being a vegetable - aren't good for you. It turns out that when you take all that starch, fry it, and cover it in salt - it's not so healthy.

The New York Times shares the results of a study that was published that looked at the impact of foods like french fries on mortality: "The study found that, controlling for other risk factors, participants who ate fried potatoes two to three times a week were at a higher risk of mortality compared with those who ate unfried potatoes."

That's not good.

So what's a "safe" serving of french fries? (Probably more than I just ate with my lunch.)

According to Professor Timm: SIX FRENCH FRIES. Yes, six.

I'm not trying to be dramatic - but what is even the point of eating six fries. That's like having one Pringle. Or one chocolate chip - it's torture - it's not even fun.

What do you think? Are you going to stop eating fries? Or eat just a serving?