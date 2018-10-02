Schenectady Police Searching for Missing Teen

The Schenectady Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen.

Authorities posted photos of 13-year-old Kaleigha Figueroa to their Facebook page , who was last seen on O'Dell Street on Sunday night.

Figueroa is 5”7’ with Brown Hair and Brown Eyes. Police also say there are concerns for her overall mental health.

Please contact the unified communications center at 518-630-0911 or Detective Florell from the Schenectady Police Department’s Youth Aid Bureau with any information. (518-382-5200) ext 5675.