Nick Mason’s Pink Floyd Supergroup Announces Debut Tour

Ahead of their debut concert, Mason insisted that his group, fronted by Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, were not a tribute outfit. “It’s not important to play the songs exactly as they were, but to capture the spirit,” he said.

Mason noted that Kemp stepping into the lead role occupied by Syd Barrett during Pink Floyd's formative years is a bit different now. “Gary’s not quite taking the place of Syd," he explained. "It was to do with who had the enthusiasm for it, and Gary did. ... I hope different elements will appeal to different people. Something like our version of ‘Bike’ is one of the more difficult things we’ve tackled. And then there are things like ‘Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun,' just because it’s one of my favorite things to play.”