Nick Mason’s Pink Floyd Supergroup Announces Debut Tour
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets, the supergroup he formed to perform early Pink Floyd material, have announced their debut tour, which follows the success of their first four shows in London recently.
The September run includes appearances across Europe and the U.K., with no word yet on whether dates are planned elsewhere. You can see the current tour schedule below.
Ahead of their debut concert, Mason insisted that his group, fronted by Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, were not a tribute outfit. “It’s not important to play the songs exactly as they were, but to capture the spirit,” he said.
Mason noted that Kemp stepping into the lead role occupied by Syd Barrett during Pink Floyd's formative years is a bit different now. “Gary’s not quite taking the place of Syd," he explained. "It was to do with who had the enthusiasm for it, and Gary did. ... I hope different elements will appeal to different people. Something like our version of ‘Bike’ is one of the more difficult things we’ve tackled. And then there are things like ‘Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun,' just because it’s one of my favorite things to play.”
Nick Mason’s Saucerful of Secrets Tour 2018
9/02: Stockholm Circus, Sweden
9/03: Copenhagen Forum Black Box, Denmark
9/04: Rostock Moya, Germany
9/06: Amsterdam Carre, Netherlands
9/08: Antwerp Stadsschouwburg, Belgium
9/09: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg
9/10: Paris Olympia, France
9/11: Dusseldorf Mitsubishi Elektrikhalle, Germany
9/13: Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany
9/15: Stuttgart Beethovensaal, Germany
9/16: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
9/17: Lepzeig Haus Auensee, Germany
9/19: Vienna Stadhalle F, Austria
9/20: Milan Tetro Arcimboldi, Itlay
9/21: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
9/23: Portsmouth Guildhall, UK
9/24: London Roundhouse, UK
9/25: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK
9/27: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK
9/28: Glasgow SEC Armadillo, UK
9/29: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, UK