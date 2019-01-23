Saratoga Springs To Host 21st Annual Chowderfest

If you love chowder of all kinds, Saratoga Springs is the place to be in February.

On February 2, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Chowderfest will have more than 80 of the Saratoga area’s best restaurants, caterers and vendors, who will open their doors to the public and serve hot bowls of chowder throughout the day.

No tickets necessary either, you can taste different chowders for a $1 a cup (3 oz. serving).

You can even vote for your favorite chowder in 7 categories by picking up a ballot form at any participating establishment. All voting ends at 5 p.m.

You can even support your favorites at attending the Awards Ceremony, Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center Center at 6:30 p.m.

FREE shuttles will be available from Saratoga Casino Hotel and Wilton Mall.

For more information, including parking and participating restaurants visit DiscoverSaratoga.org .