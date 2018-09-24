Sangertown Square Rolls Out Bowling Alley Plans

Sangertown Square Mall is attempting to attract new business with the addition of Pinz, an upscale bowling alley.

In a press-release, Sangertown announced the mall's newest attraction- and their bid to get into the entertainment business - 'Pinz' will open in spring of 2019 with 20,00 square feet of space that will house 10 'luxury' lanes, space for an arcade and a 100 seat restaurant.

“We’re thrilled to welcome PiNZ to Sangertown Square” said Victoria Orilio, Marketing Director at Sangertown Square. “The community has been asking for more food and entertainment and PiNZ will provide social fun, delicious food, and craft drinks.”

Along with bowling and an arcade, Pinz is expected to have dedicated shuffleboard and 'bag toss'(corn hole) lanes too.

To make room for the new addition, 'Champs Sports' will be moving down the hall in the Macy's wing - to the spot where Cooperstown Connection was.

That will clear space for Pinz, who will take over the Champs spot along with the Family Fun Factory space and the empty spot between the two.

You can follow along on the progress of Pinz and find more information on Sangertown Square Mall's Facebook page .

