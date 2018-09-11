Sammy Hagar Names His ‘Final’ Album ‘Space Between’

Sammy Hagar revealed the title of his next album and said it would probably be his last.

Space Between will be released under the banner of the Circle, his band with Michael Anthony , Jason Bonham and Vic Johnson, and it’s penciled in for a January 2019 due date.

The former Van Hale n singer had previously discussed the theme of the LP, saying he explored the nature of greed in the lyrics. In a new interview with the Broward Palm Beach New Times , Hagar elaborated:

“It’s about the misconception that money is the root of all evil, because the truth of the matter is, that it isn’t money at all," he said. "You can feed the poor, you can heal the sick, you can make people happy, you can stop a war with money, but it’s greed that is the problem. … It’s what I discovered by being both rich and poor.”

Hagar recalled being homeless at the age of four and his mother keeping the family together while his alcoholic father was in jail. “My mom was such a great mom, and she was such a great cook,” he said, noting that they’d had a “great time,” even though the experience was “horrible” in retrospect. “I never felt like we were starving to death. We used food banks, and now that’s why I support them so much.”

Summarizing his message, Hagar said, “the most important thing is giving love. Without it, we’re fucked.” He then quoted some lyrics from the new album: “W ithout it, you’re dealing with the Devil / He’s at sea level now. ”

Hagar admitted he’d like to win a Grammy for Space Between . “That’s my bucket list: to have one more credible musical experience in my life,” he said. “I think I did it, and I hope it’s as good as I think it is. I’ve been double-parked in the rock 'n' roll business for 40 years, and I want a stamp on my validation so I don’t have to pay to get out.”

The Circle have a number of live appearances booked between Sept. 15 and Oct. 19.