Sammy Hagar ‘Can’t Drive 55′ in New Police Lip-Sync Video

From the first time Sammy Hagar warned us in 1984 on his biggest solo hit , we have all known he has trouble keeping under posted speed limits while driving one of his virtual fleet of sports cars.

This used to irritate the police, which would take him to courts overseen by judges who threatened to “throw [his] ass in the city joint” if he refused to comply with traffic laws.

Now, though, it seems the cops are cool with Hagar and his hangups with speed limits. He appears in a new police lip-sync video, in which officers from the Fontana, California Police Department mime his hit “I Can’t Drive 55.”

You can watch the video below.

Police departments around the country have been making such lip-sync videos in the hope of generating positive public relations as their work goes viral.

According to ABC News , it all started with Alexander Mena, a deputy in the Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff's Office, which posted a video of Mena miming the Kumbia Kings’ song "Fuiste Mala.” That spurred officers in other cities around the country to follow suit, with such songs as Backstreet Boys ’ “I Want It That Way” and Destiny’s Child ’s “Independent Women.”

The Fontana officers chose to rock out, and their video shows them pulling over and arresting a number of speeders, all the while mouthing the words to “I Can’t Drive 55.” Toward the end of the video, we see Hagar in his car, running through its gears and (presumably) speeding down some stretch of road.

When he gets to his destination, he parks, gets out of the car, puts on flip-flops (he apparently drives in his bare feet) and says, “After all these years, I still can’t drive 55, but this time I got away with it!”

There’s no explanation of just how Hagar got away with breaking traffic laws; perhaps the officers were too occupied lip-syncing a pro-speeding song to pull him over.