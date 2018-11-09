Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Turkey Expands, Hits NY Hard

As Thanksgiving approaches, a salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey is expanding, and New York is among the states hardest hit.

Raw turkey has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has sickened 164 people, and led to 63 hospitalizations and 1 death. The CDC is investigating the outbreak, which hasn't been linked to one specific turkey supplier or product - leading to suspicions that the salmonella contamination might be widespread across the industry.

The CDC cautions consumers to a lways handle raw turkey carefully and cook it thoroughly to prevent food poisoning. This outbreak is a reminder that raw turkey products can have germs that spread around food preparation areas and can make you sick.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. 12 of the cases reported have been in New York.

Tips for safe raw turkey handling