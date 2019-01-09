Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson will make a rare joint public appearance in the wake of Rush 's 2015 retirement , as they take part in Rush Fan Day on Jan. 19 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The focus will be on Lee's recently published Big Beautiful Book of Bass , with a signing set for 1PM and an exhibit featuring basses from his collection. But Lifeson will also interview his lifelong friend at noon. The chat will be streamed on the Rock Hall's Facebook page, where fans will have the opportunity to submit questions. The event will then be rebroadcast throughout the month on SiriusXM channels Classic Rewind, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio and Volume; it will also be available on SiriusXM On Demand. Throughout the day, footage from Rush's 2013 induction will be shown at the museum's Forest City Theater.

Tickets for the event cost $100 for members and $125 for non-members. Copies of Lee's book (which sells for $75) are included, in addition to access to all the events. They can be purchased at the Rock Hall's website beginning at 10AM Eastern tomorrow. There is a two-ticket maximum per person.

Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book of Bass arrived last month. It features 250 vintage and rare instruments over 408 pages, including many owned by Lee. He worked on the project for seven years, speaking with famous bassists like Led Zeppelin 's John Paul Jones , the Rolling Stones ' Bill Wyman , Metallica 's Robert Trujillo , U2 's Adam Clayton and Wilco 's Jeff Tweedy . Lifeson wrote the foreword.



