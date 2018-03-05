AC/DC’s ‘Whole Lotta Rosie’ Featured in New ‘Roseanne’ Trailer

Roseanne Barr's long-running hit sitcom Roseanne drew on Barr's brash persona and taboo-busting stand-up act to make audiences laugh — and blaze a trail for female creators on television in the bargain.

Now that the show is poised to return to the airwaves for a 10th-season revival, it's only natural that its first full-length trailer should let audiences know up front that Barr's signature attitude remains just as in-your-face as ever — and how better to get that across than using the AC/DC classic "Whole Lotta Rosie" on the soundtrack?

That trailer, which you can watch above, made its debut during the 90th annual Academy Awards last night, playing on the audience's nostalgia for Roseanne 's original run by reintroducing members of the cast — including John Goodman's Dan Conner, who ended the series in the grave, the victim of a heart attack. That controversial death has clearly been retconned, a reversal winked at in the trailer when Goodman's character quips "Why does everybody always think I’m dead?"

Fans will have to wait until March 27 to watch the new Roseanne , but they can listen to "Whole Lotta Rosie" whenever they want. As previously reported , the song originally made its way onto 1977's Let There Be Rock LP as the result of singer Bon Scott 's evident predilection for plus-sized groupies.

"She’s about six foot two inches tall, and like 19 stone 12 pound, like that was some mountain, you know," Scott's quoted as saying of the particular woman whose encounter with the singer inspired "Whole Lotta Rosie." "She was so big she’d sort of close the door and put it on you. … She was too big to say no to. So I just sorta had to succumb. … I had to do it. Oh my God, I wish I hadn’t."

Here's hoping Guns N' Roses leader and part-time AC/DC frontman Axl Rose is able to get a few laughs out of the new Roseanne trailer: As he told a 2017 concert audience before performing "Whole Lotta Rosie," he had a dog he named after the song who died last year.