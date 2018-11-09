Rome Will Begin Leaf Collection Next Week

The city of Rome is looking to take care of those leaves for you.

The Rome Sentinel reports that the city will begin its bulk leaf collection program on Tuesday, November 13th. Containerized leaves and brush piles will be picked up by the bulk leaf collection crew.

Here's the schedule the city will follow:

In the event that collection crews are needed for snow plowing during this period, leaf collection will cease and will pick up where it left off when weather permits. For more information on the city’s leaf collection, call the City Yard at 315-339-7778 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.