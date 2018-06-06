The Rome Police Department is warning citizens of another scam. They have received several calls in regards to a phone call from (224) 234-5450. If you receive a call from that number, DO NOT ANSWER IT. It is a recording stating you need to call the number back regarding an arrest warrant. It is not a legit phone call and calling back numbers such as this can create more annoying calls to you in the future or even worse incur charges to your bill. If you have the ability, block the number and NEVER give out any information.