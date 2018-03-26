The New Hartford Police have arrested a Rome man after his vehicle crashed into the wall in front of Utica National.

Police say, 27-year-old Joshua Evenciew allegedly ran a red light at the intersection of Route 12 and Genesee Street. The accident occurred on Sunday morning just after 1:00 a.m.

Evenciew's vehicle then struck a concrete barrier in front of Utica National Insurance causing his car to rollover and come to rest upright.

Evenciew was transported to St. Elizabeth's for non-life threatening injuries. Police say he was subsequently arrested for allegedly Driving While Intoxicated.

He will answer the charges in New Hartford Town Court at a later date.