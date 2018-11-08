Rome Christmas Tree Lighting Set For Wednesday November 21st

Tis the season for Christmas fun in the City of Rome. Just announced the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony will take place on Wednesday November 21st.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will help the City of Rome light its Christmas tree in the Veteran’s and Gansevoort parks on the corner of Court and James streets.

Activities will start at 5:30PM. You'll be able to enjoy the Trinkaus Village light and decoration display, food, fireworks and music with Scott Rutledge and the Greater CNY Christmas Choir, The Knights of the Mohawk Barbershop Chorus, and Strough Middle School teacher Anne Gannon and the Strough and Alumni Band.

The Rome Sentinel reports the actual tree-lighting and fireworks display will be between 6:50PM and 7PM. Only severely inclement weather will postpone the event, which has no rain date, the city announcement added.