Rolling Stones Announce ‘Voodoo Lounge Uncut’ Concert Video

The Rolling Stones are commemorating their tour in support of 1994's Voodoo Lounge with Voodoo Lounge Uncut , which will arrive in several formats -- including Blu-ray/two-CD, DVD/two-CD, limited-edition red vinyl three-LP and digital audio and video -- on Nov. 16.

Voodoo Lounge Uncut consists of a restored, remastered and remixed version of the Stones' Nov. 25, 1994, concert at Joe Robbie Stadium (now Hard Rock Stadium) in Miami Gardens, Fla. That show, which was broadcast on pay-per-view, featured guest appearances by Sheryl Crow ("Live With Me"), Robert Cray ("Stop Breaking Down") and Bo Diddley ("Who Do You Love?"), as well as the first performance of "Sweet Virginia" since 1973.

Seventeen of the 27 songs played that night were released on VHS in 1995 as Voodoo Lounge Live. This new package collects the entire show for the first time; the video adds five songs from a tour stop at Giants Stadium in E. Rutherford, N.J. that weren't performed in Miami.

You can see the track listing below.

The Rolling Stones toured Europe this past summer and may start work on a new album sometime soon. Back in February, Keith Richards said they were in the "early stages" of putting out their first collection of all-new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang .

“We have some stuff down, which is very interesting," he said . "It’s more difficult for us to write together the further apart we are, but it also has its benefits in that we come back to it from a different angle.”

Three weeks ago, Mick Jagger uploaded a video of himself playing harmonica on what he said were "new tunes."

The Rolling Stones, 'Voodoo Lounge Uncut' Track Listing

1. Whoopi Goldberg Introduction

2. "Not Fade Away"

3. "Tumbling Dice"

4. "You Got Me Rocking"

5. "Rocks Off"

6."Sparks Will Fly"

7. "Live With Me"

8. "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction"

9. "Beast of Burden"

10. "Angie"

11. "Dead Flowers"

12. "Sweet Virginia"

13."Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)"

14. "It's All Over Now"

15. "Stop Breakin' Down"

16. "Who Do You Love?"

17. "I Go Wild"

18. "Miss You"

19. "Honky Tonk Women"

20. "Before They Make Me Run"

21. "The Worst"

22. "Sympathy for the Devil"

23. "Monkey Man"

24. "Street Fighting Man"

25. "Start Me Up"

26. "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)"

27. "Brown Sugar"

28. "Jumpin' Jack Flash"

Bonus Video Performances

1. "Shattered"

2. "Out of Tears"

3. "All Down the Line"

4. "I Can't Get Next to You"

5. "Happy"