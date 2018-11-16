Rolling Stones Continue to Tease U.S. Announcement

The Rolling Stones continued their campaign of teasers with a short video connecting the band to New York, increasing speculation that the band are about to announce a U.S. tour.

The animated clip shows the Statue of Liberty in a moving perspective while the sun, featuring the Stones’ tongue logo, rises over the water. Fans suggested it could mean an appearance at the city’s Madison Square Garden.

The Stones completed a European run of No Filter tour dates in July, then in September singer Mick Jagger offered a hint that they were working on “new tunes.”

“There is gonna come a point where we don’t want to do it anymore – or simply can’t do it anymore,” Jagger said in an interview earlier this year. “I think you have to be honest … if you weren’t enjoying it or it was too much of an ask physically, to do it with the energy you would really require. You would have to seriously consider it, but I haven’t reached that point yet.”

Jagger added that as soon as the band leaves the stage, he's "in a car usually going back to the hotel. I’m pretty tired. But after an hour, I feel okay. … We play quite a long show – sometimes two hours and 15 minutes – so you’ve gotta conserve some sort of energy. It’s like sport. You don’t go 100 percent all the time. It may appear you are, but you’re not. At the end, you feel okay, you’re not gonna lie flat on your back, that wouldn’t be a good ending. So I don’t feel too bad, normally.”