In 1969, the Rolling Stones may have famously said you can't always get what you want — but if what you want is every studio album they released after that proclamation, maybe you can.

The band has announced a mammoth new limited-edition box set, The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016, due on June 15.

The collection comprises all 15 albums the Stones have released since 1971 -- remastered and cut across 20 LPs at half speed at Abby Road Studios — beginning with their triple-platinum No. 1 record Sticky Fingers, which has already seen an expanded reissue, to their 2016 Grammy-winning Blue & Lonesome, the Stones' tribute to classic blues and their most recent studio offering.

Each album will include reproductions of their original art and packaging, featuring the cover cutouts of Some Girls, Sticky Fingers' Andy Warhol design and Exile on Main St.'s 12 insert postcards.

The $450 set will come with a digital download card and a numbered certificate of authentication. You can now pre-order The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016 at the Rolling Stones official web store. You can see the full list of albums included in the box below.