Rolling Stones Kick Off 2018 ‘No Filter’ Tour: Set List, Video

The Rolling Stones launched their 2018 No Filter tour last night in Dublin, serving up a set list stuffed with hits, covers and deeper cuts.

This latest European leg of the No Filter run, which extends a tour the band started last year, and as before, they're showing a willingness to dip a little further into the vault for material. The group hauled out some rarities during their 2017 shows, and for the 2018 opener, they brought the Tattoo You track "Neighbours" back to the stage for the first time in more than a decade.

Of course, given all the hit records in their classic catalog, there's only so far a Stones show can stray from the expected, and this one didn't disappoint on that front either — as evidenced by the set list below, the band offered up a series of favorites, from opening number "Sympathy for the Devil" to final encore "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction."

From here, the band is scheduled to play a five-night U.K. stand that starts May 22 in London, and stay on the road through July 8, when this leg of the No Filter tour wraps up in Warsaw.

Scroll through the Stones' official Twitter feed for a series of updates from Dublin, and watch "Sympathy for the Devil" — and look over the night's full set list — below.