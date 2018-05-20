Roger Daltrey Criticizes #MeToo Movement

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey strongly criticized the idea of the #MeToo movement extending into the rock world, arguing that rock stars aren’t sexual predators because they don’t need to be. His comments came when he was asked about the backlash against sexual misconduct in Hollywood, which resulted in many people using the hashtag #MeToo to indicate they’d been victims.

“Why would any rock star need to push themselves on women?" Daltrey said in a new interview with the Daily Mail. “Usually, it’s the other way around. I’d like to have £1 for every woman that screws my ass. Mick Jagger would be a billionaire out of it." He added: “If it was going to be in the rock business, it would’ve been out by now. It would’ve been out a long time ago. I find this whole thing so obnoxious. It’s always allegations and it’s just salacious crap. Like the allegations against Pete [Townshend] when he got arrested.”

Daltrey’s bandmate Townshend was cautioned by police in 2003 for using his credit card four years previously to access a website that carried child pornography. He was later cleared of all charges following a four-month investigation. “He didn’t have anything on his computer at all,” Daltrey said in the new interview. “He was accused of downloading, accused of this and accused of that. They never found one fucking thing on 35 computers. It’s a joke.”