The publishers of new book Rock Stars at Home promised to offer a “sometimes shocking” look at the private lives of artists including Ozzy Osbourne , David Bowie , the Beatles , Prince , Elvis Presley and others.

Written by six long-standing music journalists, the book contains unpublished photographs along with personal anecdotes and analysis of personal decorating choices, with 30 home tours presented in “the first-ever guide to the most ostentatious and over-the-top homes in rock ’n’ roll history.”

“With more than 200 stunning, and sometimes shocking, images, Rock Stars at Home is packed with great photos – many before never published – and eye-popping stories of wild behavior and even wilder interior decor and includes insider accounts from those in the know,” Apollo Publishers said in a statement. “Fans will gain insight into the home life of each star, with stories from Elvis’s extraordinary down-home diet, to the wild parties hosted by Keith Richards at Redlands, the scene of the famous 1967 drug busts that led to the arrests of Richards, Mick Jagger , and art dealer Robert Fraser. Additional features focus on specific topics from the Beatles’ psychedelic interiors to the modern, extravagant lifestyles of the MTV Cribs generation.”

Executive Alex Merrill added: “Everyone says they want to party like a rock star, and Rock Stars at Home will allow fans of rock and photography alike to glean an insider’s look into what that really means. Rock Stars at Home is an entertaining, artistic and eye-opening look at how the ‘other-half’ really lives.”

The book will be issued via Apollo on Jan. 15; it’s available for pre-order now.

