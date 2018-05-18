Stream Rock on the Range All Weekend at UltimateClassicRock.com

Rock on the Range

UCR has teamed up with LiveXLive to provide the official live stream of this year's Rock on the Range. The streaming lineup is scheduled to include Avenged Sevenfold, Stone Sour, Bullet for My Valentine, Three Days Grace and Godsmack. The complete slate is below.

Tune in to UltimateClassicRock.com beginning tomorrow as Rock on the Range kicks off; the festival continues through Sunday at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Friday performances are from 5-10:30 PM ET, Saturday is from 5-10:45 PM ET, and Sunday is 5-11 PM ET.

Confirmed streaming performers for Friday are: Machine Gun Kelly (5-5:40); The Fever 333 (5:45-6:10); Senses Fail (6:45-7:15); Turnstile (7:20-7:50); 10 Years (7:55-8:30); Hawthorne Heights (8:35-9:05); Quicksand (9:10-9:40); and Underoath (9:45-10:25).

On Saturday, the streaming slate begins with From Ashes to New (5:45-6:15), then continues with Bullet for My Valentine (6:15-6:55); Three Days Grace (7-7:50); Tech N9ne (7:50-8:30); Stone Sour (8:30-9:30); and Avenged Sevenfold (9:30-10:45).

Sunday's streaming performers are Like a Storm (5:10-5:40); Red Sun Rising (5:40-6:10); I Prevail (6:10-6:45); Code Orange (6:45-7:15); Baroness (7:55-8:25) and Godsmack (9:50-11). Note that artist times and streaming availability are subject to change.

Godsmack have just released When Legends Rise, a more mature record featuring their first experiments with synths and strings. "We definitely don't want to be that band that is trying to be something we’re not," Godsmack drummer Shannon Larkin told the Columbus Dispatch. "I like to say we still have aggression and youth in our bones, but we have to face that we're all pretty happy guys now."