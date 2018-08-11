Corey Taylor , Fozzy and Phil Campbell of Motorhead will provide the music during professional wrestler and rocker Chris Jericho 's Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea, a wrestling- and music-themed cruise that will feature both iconic figures and fresh faces from each industry.

The Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea sails from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas, on Oct. 27-31, 2018.

Taylor, frontman for Slipknot and Stone Sour , headlines the music portion of the cruise, which also includes Jericho’s band Fozzy , and Campbell’s band Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons, as well as heavy rockers Kyng and the up-and-coming band the Stir .

The lineup is rounded out by tribute bands Shoot to Thrill and Blizzard of Ozzy, Canadian singer-songwriter Dave Spivak Project and hard-rock dancers the Cherry Bombs.

The cruise will also feature international wrestling superstar Kenny Omega (one of Jericho’s recent in-ring opponents) and matches between wrestlers from the Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling promotions. Special guests include legends Mick Foley and Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.

Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea combines the different kinds of entertainment events for which Jericho is known. The music component is particularly relevant; Jericho has fronted Fozzy since 1999, and the band has released seven albums. He also hosts the Talk Is Jericho podcast, in which he comments on pop culture and entertainment topics.

Taylor is, like Jericho, something of a renaissance man, not only leading two bands, but also acting, writing books and hosting his own radio show.

Campbell played guitar with Motorhead from 1984 until the death of the band’s leader Lemmy in 2015. His band Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons features three of his sons — Todd (guitar), Dane (drums) and Tyla (bass) — and singer Neil Starr.

Find out more about Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea at the event’s website .