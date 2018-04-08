Ann Wilson of Heart has joined the list of presenters for this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, along with the previously announced shock jock Howard Stern .

Wilson will induct the Moody Blues , while Stern is on hand for Bon Jovi . Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes will present early innovator Sister Rosetta Tharpe, while Mary J. Blige and Andra Day will pay tribute to jazz singer Nina Simone. Brandon Flowers from the Killers will induct the Cars .

No details have surfaced yet on who will induct Dire Straits , who will also be recognized during the sold-out April 14th ceremony at Cleveland's Public Auditorium.

Wilson is in the midst of a solo U.S. tour which includes a Cleveland-area stop on April 7 at the Rocksino. She was a member of the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class as a member of Heart. Up next for Wilson is a new album titled Songs for the Living: Volume 1 . She will also hit the road this summer of the Stars Align Tour with Jeff Beck and Paul Rodgers .

Watch a Promotional Video for This Year's Induction Ceremony

Bon Jovi is set to reunite with co-founding guitarist Richie Sambora , who left the band a few years ago, in Cleveland. Meanwhile, the group is continuing a string of tour dates that will run for two months.

Red carpet arrivals on April 14 will be live streamed at rockhall.com , as well as at the Rock Hall’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The induction ceremony will then be broadcast on May 5 at 8PM ET on HBO.