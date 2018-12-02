30 Burning Classic Rock Questions for 2019

The crystal ball of rock headlines remains wonderfully opaque, but every now and again the clouds clear, offering a glimpse of a potential future in the gaps. Based on what has transpired over the past 12 months, we offer a wish list of some things we’d like to know by the end of 2019.

Below you'll read about what could possibly be the next move for bands that are at varied, but nonetheless pivotal, stages in their careers. For example, will Guns N' Roses , fresh off their successful Not in This Lifetime reunion tour, get back into the studio and make the first collection of original material featuring Slash and Duff McKagan since the Use Your Illusion albums? How will Aerosmith celebrate their 50th anniversary outside of their upcoming Las Vegas residency ? And are we going to hear a peep from Van Halen about a new record, four years after they said they were going to start working on one?

With so many acts launching long farewell tours in 2018, we wonder if any will remain on the road beyond their projected end date. We also ponder which other acts could potentially call time on their own careers.

Rock music is at its best when it’s unpredictable; so are the people who make it. Endless iterations of old ideas become new because of the who, what, why, when, where and how, in terms of music and personalities. That’s why the rock world remains interesting, and it’s not going to stop anytime soon. See what could lie in store for them in 2019 below.