Robert Plant Announces New U.S. Tour Dates
Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters will return to the U.S. for another run of dates in support of last year’s album Carry Fire.
The September schedule includes 10 dates before culminating at Austin City Limits on Sept. 29. You can see the full list below.
The Led Zeppelin icon recently recalled how he had decided to reboot his career during a large-scale tour with Jimmy Page in 2000. “It got to a point one night in Mannheim in Germany,” he said, “where we were playing inside a big concrete cube to a huge audience of males pumping the air with their fists. And I went, ‘Well, I don’t think we need this anymore. It’s time to get off the bus quick.’ We got to Paris and we played the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights," he continued. "I saw the guitarist in Radiohead [and] when it was time for a solo, he just knelt down and started messing with his pedals. … I went, ‘Well, that’s a lot different to the world I’ve been in, of expressive gesture and stuff.’ I realized it was time to change. Then I started writing.”
In an earlier interview, Plant said he was more comfortable with the scale of his solo career than he’d been with Led Zeppelin. “Don’t imagine that big is beautiful," he said. "I’ve been there.” He asserted his belief that millions of record sales was “not the criteria” for success.
Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters are touring in Europe until Aug. 1, with dates in the U.K. and Ireland to follow the U.S. run.
Robert Plant U.S. Tour 2018
9/09 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest
9/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
9/13 – Santa Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
9/15 – Telluride, CO @ Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
9/16 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO
9/19 – Tucson, AZ @ Centennial Hall
9/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater
9/23 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
9/25 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at The Toyota Music Factory
9/27 – Lubbock, TX @ Lubbock Municipal Auditorium
9/29 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theater