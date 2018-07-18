Robert Plant Announces New U.S. Tour Dates

The Led Zeppelin icon recently recalled how he had decided to reboot his career during a large-scale tour with Jimmy Page in 2000. “It got to a point one night in Mannheim in Germany,” he said, “where we were playing inside a big concrete cube to a huge audience of males pumping the air with their fists. And I went, ‘Well, I don’t think we need this anymore. It’s time to get off the bus quick.’ We got to Paris and we played the 50th anniversary of the Declaration of Human Rights," he continued. "I saw the guitarist in Radiohead [and] when it was time for a solo, he just knelt down and started messing with his pedals. … I went, ‘Well, that’s a lot different to the world I’ve been in, of expressive gesture and stuff.’ I realized it was time to change. Then I started writing.”