Robert Plant Extends North American ‘Carry Fire’ Tour Dates
After finishing the first leg of his North American tour just days ago, Robert Plant has announced a new set of dates with the Sensational Space Shifters that will take them to 13 cities throughout June.
He's also lined up a variety of special guests for the shows that includes Lucinda Williams, Los Lobos, Sheryl Crow, Jon Langford and Seth Lakeman. You can see the full list of tour dates and guests below.
The dates support Plant's latest album, Carry Fire, which was released in October.
Upon announcing the new dates, Plant also shared a live video for "New World," a song from the new album, that was shot at Manchester's O2 Apollo on Nov. 30, 2017. You can watch the video above.
A Spotify pre-sale for the new dates begins on March 7 at 10AM ET, with the general on-sale starting on March 9 at 10AM local time. Check Plant's website for additional details on purchasing tickets.
Robert Plant North American Tour Dates
June 8 - Atlanta, GA - Venue TBD w/special guest Elle King
June 10 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! At Richmond Raceway
w/special guest Elle King
June 12 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion w/special guest Sheryl Crow
June 13 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium w/special guest Sheryl Crow
June 15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage w/special guest Sheryl Crow
June 17 - Chicago, IL - Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion w/special guest Jon Langford
June 19 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater w/special guest Seth Lakeman
June 21 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre w/special guest Jim James Solo Acoustic
June 23 - Stateline, NV - Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena w/special guest Los Lobos
June 24 - Pasadena, CA - Arroyo Seco Music and Arts Festival
June 26 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield w/special guest Lucinda Williams
June 27 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park Amphitheatre w/special guest Lucinda Williams
June 29 - Vancouver, BC - Vancouver International Jazz Festival
w/special guest Seth Lakeman