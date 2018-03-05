Robert Plant Extends North American ‘Carry Fire’ Tour Dates

After finishing the first leg of his North American tour just days ago, Robert Plant has announced a new set of dates with the Sensational Space Shifters that will take them to 13 cities throughout June.

He's also lined up a variety of special guests for the shows that includes Lucinda Williams, Los Lobos , Sheryl Crow , Jon Langford and Seth Lakeman. You can see the full list of tour dates and guests below.

The dates support Plant's latest album, Carry Fire , which was released in October.

Upon announcing the new dates, Plant also shared a live video for "New World," a song from the new album, that was shot at Manchester's O2 Apollo on Nov. 30, 2017. You can watch the video above.

A Spotify pre-sale for the new dates begins on March 7 at 10AM ET, with the general on-sale starting on March 9 at 10AM local time. Check Plant's website for additional details on purchasing tickets.

Robert Plant North American Tour Dates

June 8 - Atlanta, GA - Venue TBD w/special guest Elle King

June 10 - Richmond, VA - Virginia Credit Union LIVE! At Richmond Raceway

w/special guest Elle King

June 12 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion w/special guest Sheryl Crow

June 13 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium w/special guest Sheryl Crow

June 15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage w/special guest Sheryl Crow

June 17 - Chicago, IL - Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion w/special guest Jon Langford

June 19 - Vail, CO - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater w/special guest Seth Lakeman

June 21 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre w/special guest Jim James Solo Acoustic

June 23 - Stateline, NV - Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena w/special guest Los Lobos

June 24 - Pasadena, CA - Arroyo Seco Music and Arts Festival

June 26 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield w/special guest Lucinda Williams

June 27 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park Amphitheatre w/special guest Lucinda Williams

June 29 - Vancouver, BC - Vancouver International Jazz Festival

w/special guest Seth Lakeman