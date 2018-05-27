Home Built for the Doors’ Robby Krieger Listed for $13.9 Million

A Bel Air, Calif., home built for Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and his family in 1971 has hit the market for $13.9 million. The hexagon-shaped house has changed hands several times since Krieger lived there, and was also once owned by Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst.

Nestled away on a 1.5-acre property, the house wraps around a similarly hexagonal-shaped pool and patio. Architect Matthew Leizer created the concept for the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath mid-century modern home, with inspiration from John Lautner and Frank Lloyd Wright. Its current owner, businessman and host of the radio program The Mutual Fund Show, charged the Brown Design Group with restoring and rebuilding it in 2016 after it had been abandoned for some time.

New owners of this 6,624-square-foot home will enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean and the Getty Museum and get an earthy, light-filled experience devoid of right angles — as well as an original frieze of the Doors that sits above one of the fireplaces. This piece of rock 'n' roll history also offers disappearing walls, vaulted corked ceilings, a walnut Miele kitchen, Terrazzo floors and dual closets in the master suite. Its outdoor space boasts of a courtyard pool, bar, hot tub, built-in entertaining spaces and mediation garden.

Krieger is one of two living members of the Doors. He last released the solo album Singularity in 2010. Two years later, he toured with the Roadhouse Rebels, and in 2013, supported Gov't Mule at a New York City show.