Rob Zombie Returns to TV to Host ’13 Nights of Halloween’ Movies

With Halloween just a few weeks away, Rob Zombie is getting in on the action as he returns to HDNet Movies to host a series of horror movies leading up to the October 31 holiday.

The 13 Nights of Halloween block is set to begin on Friday, Oct. 19 with the 2012 film Lords of Salem , which was directed and produced by Zombie himself. Each night will feature a different movie at 9PM ET / 6PM PT, including classics like The Blair Witch Project and Evil Dead among others and on Halloween, five films will be shown in total.

See the full list of dates and movies below.

When we spoke to Rob Zombie in July, he was reluctant to offer up much about the plot of his new movie, 3 From Hell , but did confirm it was not a prequel. "It's a 2019 thing for sure," he said of the film's eventual release. "I don't even really start editing the movie until September, so we gotta edit, gotta compose the score… there's a shit ton of work left to do that we haven't even scratched the surface of," he continued.

"The last thing I want to do is rush it," added Zombie, who explained, "I’ve had that happen to me twice, on both Halloween films where they lock in the release date and it's rapidly approaching, and you're like, ‘We're not really done.’ And they're like, ‘We don't care. We're putting it in theaters, anyway.’ And you're like, ‘Great, fantastic.’ So that's not really a scenario I want to get involved with again."

Zombie also told us the follow-up to 2016's The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser would be released "early next year" and that the album is the "most complex" one that band has written yet.

Rob Zombie HDNet Movie Schedule

Friday, Oct 19 - The Lords Of Salem (2012)

Saturday, Oct. 20 - The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Sunday, Oct. 21 - Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Monday, Oct. 22 - Zombie Strippers (2008)

Tuesday, Oct. 23 - The Fourth Kind (2009)

Wednesday, Oct. 24 - Pandorum (2009)

Thursday, Oct. 25 - Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)

Friday, Oct. 26 - The Evil Dead (1981)

Saturday, Oct. 27 - Natural Born Killers (1994)

Sunday, Oct. 28 - The Eye (2008)

Monday, Oct. 29 - The Last House On The Left (2009)

Tuesday, Oct. 30 - Angel Heart (1987)

Halloween Day Marathon - Wednesday, Oct. 31:

5:40PM ET - The Blair Witch Project (1999)

7:05PM ET - Angel Heart (1987)

9PM ET - Flatliners (1990)

11PM ET - The Lords Of Salem (2012)

12:45AM ET - Flatliners (1990)

