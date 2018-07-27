Rob Zombie Covers for Marilyn Manson After ‘Unforeseen Illness’

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson 's Twins of Evil tour was disrupted last night (July 26) in Toronto when Manson abruptly canceled his part in the show, citing “unforeseen illness.” The announcement was made close to the time he was supposed to appear on stage.

“Due to unforeseen illness, Marilyn Manson will not be performing tonight in Toronto, ON,” a statement on his Facebook page read. “If you were in attendance specifically to see Marilyn Manson, your tickets will be available for refund at point of purchase. Rob Zombie will perform as scheduled.” A notice posted at the Budweiser Stage entrances carried a similar message, but also said: “By entering the venue, you are hereby waiving your right to refund your tickets.”

However, Zombie didn’t just perform as scheduled; he extended his set in an attempt to make up for the disappointment. “Well, as you know by now, we’re one twin short this evening. So, I’ve taken it upon myself to be a Siamese twin tonight,” Zombie told the crowd, before joking: “We quickly reconfigured our whole show. … We’re gonna play all night 'till you get sick of us.” He ended up playing 18 songs instead of his usual 14 or 15 – including a version of the Eurythmics’ classic “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This),” which Manson covered in 1995. You can watch the performance below.

The Twins of Evil: The Second Coming tour follows a similar road trip in 2012, through that one found the pair insulting each other on stage. Their current dates run through Aug. 29.