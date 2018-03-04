Rob Zombie to Release New Live Album in 15-Disc Box Set

Rob Zombie will release a new live album as part of a 15-disc vinyl box, he’s announced. The solo career-spanning collection, which carries the subtitle “Shock… Shock… Shock,” is limited to 1000 copies, each foil-stamp numbered, signed by Zombie and including a vacuum mask based on his Creeper Robot persona. In addition to the discs, several of which have not appeared in the format before, a Creeper Robot memory stick includes all the audio. Watch a trailer above.

Pride of place is taken by the new LP, Astro-Creep: 2000 Live , recorded in 2016 when he performed the 1995 White Zombie album in full. Other features in the set, which marks 20 years of music, include five lithographs, a turntable mat and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

The set is released on March 30 and it’s available for pre-order now. Astro-Creep: 2000 Live will also be released as a standalone title on vinyl, CD and digital on the same date, while six vinyl reissues will also arrive: American Made Music To Strip By , Educated Horses , Hellbilly Deluxe , Spookshow International Live , The Sinister Urge and Zombie Live .

Zombie’s guitarist John 5 recently said the follow-up to the 2016 album The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser was well underway, adding: “This is the best Zombie record that he's ever done, by far, no comparison. I'm so proud of it. It's definitely his 'Sgt. Pepper' for sure. … Rob did incredible with the lyrics and the melody – unbelievable! … [H]e came up with, in my opinion, the hookiest, most memorable lyrics and melody that he has ever. And what he did is brought me in and then we worked on the music, and it was un-fucking-believable; it just worked so well.”