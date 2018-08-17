A Town of Vienna man is recovering after being hit by a car in a hit and run accident.

According to Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol, deputies arrived on Lake Street to find 35-year-old Daniel McCarthy lying in the roadway with severe injuries to his legs.

Oneida County Sheriff's Office

The driver left the scene following the accident and deputies later located 46-year-old Jeffrey Wisinski, also of Vienna.

It was determined that the accident occurred after a dispute between the parties over speeding in the roadway.

Wisinski is facing several charges and traffic violations including Felony Assault. He was arrainged and remanded to Oneida County Jail without bail.