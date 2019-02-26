On Saturday morning, March 2, 2019 thousands of runners and walkers will participate in the 45th America’s Greatest Heart Run & Walk. The course extends from Barneveld to Utica College. Area drivers will encounter delays and altered traffic patterns between 7:00 am and noon.

SPECIFIC ROAD CLOSINGS AND DETOURS :

LOCATION TIME DETAILS

ROUTE 365 7:30am to 8:30 am Closed to east bound traffic between Barneveld andMapledale Rd. ROUTE 365 8:00am to 10:00am Closed to east bound traffic between Mapledale Rd.& Route 291 ROUTE 291 8:00am to 11:00am Closed to north bound traffic between Route 69(Oriskany Blvd., Whitesboro) and Route 365 MAIN ST., WHITESBORO 9:00 am to 11:30am Closed to west bound traffic MOHAWK ST.,WHITESTOWN/MARCY 9:00 am to 10:30am Closed to all but local traffic between Route 49 and Main St. Whitesboro MAIN ST., NY MILLS & MAIN ST., YORKVILLE 8:00 am to 11:00 am Closed to northbound traffic between Burrstone Rd.& Whitesboro St. MAIN ST., NY MILLS & MAIN ST. YORKVILLE 11:00 am to noon Closed totally between Burrstone Rd. & Whitesboro St. BURRSTONE RD. 8:00 am to 1pm Closed to ALL traffic between Old Burrstone Rd. & Main St., New York Mills CHAMPLIN AVE. CAMPBELL AVE., YORKVILLE/ NYMILLS 8:00 am to noon 10:00 am to noon Closed to ALL traffic between Burrstone Road and Graham Ave. Closed to all traffic between Second Ave. and Main St.,NY Mills CLINTON ST., NY MILLS 10:00 am to noon Closed between Henderson St., and Burrstone Road. ELM ST., YOUNG AVE.,FAIRWAY DR., WINCHESTER DR., PULASKI ST., & PROSPECT ST., NY MILLS & CROSS ST, YORKVILLE 9:00 am to 1 pm Closed to All, but local traffic YORKVILLE CORNERS AT ORISKANY BLVD & MAIN ST 9:30 am to 11:30 am Will have a severe traffic delay for east and westbound. Oriskany Blvd. Traffic. Traffic will be re-routed away from the intersection during event CHAMPLIN AVE 8:00 am to noon Traffic arriving at St. Luke’s Hospital should approach from the north on Champlin Ave BUSINESS PARK DRIVE & WASHINGTON DR. 9:30 am to noon All traffic controlled between 9:30 am & 11:30 am FRENCH ROAD RAMP OFF RT. 12 ARTERIAL – NORTH & SOUTH BOUND 7:30 am to 11:30 am Closed to all Arterial traffic ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL CAMPUS Approach from the north going southbound on Champlin Ave. from Yorkville SLOCUM-DICKSON MEDICAL CENTER Enter from French Road by exiting Route 12 Arterial at Lomond Place NOTRE DAME HIGH SCHOOL & NOTRE DAME LANE Enter from French Road by exiting Route 12 Arterial at Lomond Place

All drivers who encounter these traffic situations are asked to be patient and to obey the Law Enforcement and Fire officials along the route. For more information, please call the American Heart Association at (315) 580-3964.

Patients and Staff seeking to get to St. Luke’s Hospital must approach traveling south on Champlin Avenue. Screening at the Graham Avenue Intersection will allow them to continue to the Champlin Avenue entrance.

Patients and staff seeking to get to Slocum-Dickson Medical Center must approach northbound on French Road, and will be directed into the Center using its French Road entrance. Exit the Arterial, Route 12 on Lomond Avenue, as the French Road exits will be closed.