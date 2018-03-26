Ringo Starr And All-Starr Band Coming To Upstate New York

Sir Ringo is getting ready to head back out on the road and will be bringing his All-Star band right to Central New York again. in concert on September 14th at SPAC. Here is the latest lineup of Ringo's long-running all Starr Band with some new members are joining Ringo for this tour.

Steve Lukather, Gregg Rollie, Gregg Bissonette and Warren Ham are all holdovers from that last tour and they'll be joined by Colin Hay and Graham Gouldman.

After playing Atlantic City on June 2nd Ringo is scheduled to travel to Europe for a series of summer dates that keep the All-Star Band overseas through mid-July. The American leg of the tour starts September 1st in Tulsa and runs through late September, look over the complete list of dates and visit Starr's website for further dates and ticketing information.

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band 2018 Tour Dates

6/02 — Atlantic City, NJ — Borgata Casino Event Center

6/06 — Paris, France — L'Olympia

6/08 — Grolloo, Netherlands — Holland Blues Festival

6/09 — Flensberg, Germany — Flens Arena

6/01 — Hamburg, Germany — StadPark

6/13 — Helsinki, Finland — Kaisaniemi Park

6/15 — Horsens, Denmark — Lunden

6/16 — Berlin, Germany — Tempodorm

6/17 — Zwickau, Germany — Stadhalle

6/19 — Prague, Czech Republic — Congress Hall

6/20 — Vienna, Austria — Stadhalle

6/23 — Tel Aviv, Israel — Menorah Arena

6/26 — Barcelona, Spain — St. Jordi Club

6/28 — Madrid, Spain — WiZink Center

6/29 — La Caruna, Spain — Coliseum

7/01 — Bilbao, Spain — Bizkaia Arena BEC

7/04 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg — Rockhal

7/06 — Monte Carlo, Monaco — Sporting Complex

7/08 — Lucca, Italy — Piazza Napoleone

7/09 — Marostica, Italy — Piazza Degli Scacchi

7/11 — Rome, Italy — Autorium Parco Della Musica, Cavea

9/01 — Tulsa, OK — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

9/02 — Rogers, AR — Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

9/03 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre

9/05 — Ames, IA — Iowa State Center

9/07 — St. Louis, MO — Fox Theater

9/08 — Milwaukee, WI — TBA

9/09 — South Bend, IN — Morris Performing Arts Center

9/11 — Kettering, OH — Fraze Pavilion

9/13 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

9/14 — Saratoga, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/15 — Wallingford, CT — The Toyota Oakdale Theater

9/17 — Boston, MA — Wang Theater

9/19 — Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

9/21 — Northfield Park, OH — Hard Rock Rocksino

9/22 — Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre

9/23 — St Paul, MN — Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

9/25 — Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre

9/27 — San Diego, CA — Humphreys

9/28 — San Jose, CA — City National Civic

9/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre