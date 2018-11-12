Ringo Starr Announces First 2019 Tour Dates, New Book

Next year marks the 30th anniversary of the first incarnation of Ringo Starr 's All Starr Band tours. He's celebrating it, naturally, with shows in North America and Japan. The former Beatles great also says he's putting out a new collection of his own snapshots, called Another Day in the Life .

Starr's touring calendar will begin on March 21 at the Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Funner, Calif., according to a news release. After that, he'll head to Japan for two weeks worth of shows, then return to North America in the summer. Preliminary dates include Windsor, Ont.; Highland Park, Ill. (with the Beach Boys ); Nashville and Los Angeles. The release says more shows will be announced soon.

Joining Starr on this run will be All Starr Band veterans Steve Lukather , Colin Hay ( Men at Work ), Gregg Rolie , Warren Ham ( Kansas ), Gregg Bissonette and Hamish Stuart (Average White Band). For full information on tickets, visit Starr's website .

Another Day in the Life follows 2003's Postcards From the Boys and 2013's Photograph , and is similarly comprised of photographs that Starr has taken throughout his life and travels, captioned with his musings and stories. A collector's edition, limited to 1,650 copies, can be pre-ordered at Genesis Publications and will be available soon. The hardcover edition will see widespread release in April 2019.

Between then and now, Starr will receive a humanitarian award on Nov. 27 at the annual Snowflake Ball sponsored by George Harrison Fund for UNICEF in New York. Harrison's family created the fund in 2005 to support programs that provide lifesaving assistance to children, including health, education, nutrition and emergency relief.

Ringo Starr & His All Star Band 2019 Tour Dates

3/21 – Funner, CA, Harrah’s Resort Southern California

3/27 – Fukuoka, Japan, Sun Palace Hall

3/29 – Hiroshima, Japan, Uenogakuen

4/1 – Sendai, Japan, Tokyo Electron Hall Miyagi

4/2 – Koriyama, Japan, Shimin Center

4/3 – Tokyo, Japan, Hitomi Kinen Kodo

4/5 – Tokyo, Japan, Dome City Hall

4/9 – Nagoya, Japan, Zepp

4/10 – Japan, Osaka, Archaic Hall

4/11 – Osaka, Japan, Orix Theatre

8/1 – Windsor, ON, Caesars Windsor

8/3-4 – Highland Park, IL, Ravinia Festival

8/7-8 – Nashville, TN, Ryman Auditorium

9/1 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theater





