Ringo Starr Announces 2018 Tour Dates

Fresh off being knighted , Ringo Starr is getting ready to head back out on the road.

Starr has unveiled the latest lineup of his long-running All-Starr Band, which will sport some new and returning faces when their 2018 tour begins on June 2 in Atlantic City. Recent members Todd Rundgren , Richard Page and Mark Rivera will be absent for these dates, but Steve Lukather , Gregg Rollie , Gregg Bissonette and Warren Ham are all holdovers, and they'll be joined by Colin Hay and Graham Gouldman.

"There is no greater joy for me than playing great music with great musicians," enthuses Starr in a press release. "Every night we get to play for all those loving people and it makes the hassle of touring worth it. It is a Peace and Love fest and I can't wait to see you all out there this summer and fall."

After playing Atlantic City on June 2, Starr is scheduled to travel to Europe for a series of summer dates that will keep the All-Starr Band overseas through mid-July. They're currently booked for a North American leg that starts Sept. 1 in Tulsa and runs through late September; look over the complete list of dates below, and visit Starr's website for further details and ticketing information.

Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band 2018 Tour Dates

6/02 — Atlantic City, NJ — Borgata Casino Event Center

6/06 — Paris, France — L'Olympia

6/08 — Grolloo, Netherlands — Holland Blues Festival

6/09 — Flensberg, Germany — Flens Arena

6/01 — Hamburg, Germany — StadPark

6/13 — Helsinki, Finland — Kaisaniemi Park

6/15 — Horsens, Denmark — Lunden

6/16 — Berlin, Germany — Tempodorm

6/17 — Zwickau, Germany — Stadhalle

6/19 — Prague, Czech Republic — Congress Hall

6/20 — Vienna, Austria — Stadhalle

6/23 — Tel Aviv, Israel — Menorah Arena

6/26 — Barcelona, Spain — St. Jordi Club

6/28 — Madrid, Spain — WiZink Center

6/29 — La Caruna, Spain — Coliseum

7/01 — Bilbao, Spain — Bizkaia Arena BEC

7/04 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg — Rockhal

7/06 — Monte Carlo, Monaco — Sporting Complex

7/08 — Lucca, Italy — Piazza Napoleone

7/09 — Marostica, Italy — Piazza Degli Scacchi

7/11 — Rome, Italy — Autorium Parco Della Musica, Cavea

9/01 — Tulsa, OK — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

9/02 — Rogers, AR — Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

9/03 — Kansas City, MO — Starlight Theatre

9/05 — Ames, IA — Iowa State Center

9/07 — St. Louis, MO — Fox Theater

9/08 — Milwaukee, WI — TBA

9/09 — South Bend, IN — Morris Performing Arts Center

9/11 — Kettering, OH — Fraze Pavilion

9/13 — New York, NY — Radio City Music Hall

9/14 — Saratoga, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/15 — Wallingford, CT — The Toyota Oakdale Theater

9/17 — Boston, MA — Wang Theater

9/19 — Pittsburgh, PA — Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

9/21 — Northfield Park, OH — Hard Rock Rocksino

9/22 — Chicago, IL — The Chicago Theatre

9/23 — St Paul, MN — Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

9/25 — Denver, CO — Paramount Theatre

9/27 — San Diego, CA — Humphreys

9/28 — San Jose, CA — City National Civic

9/29 — Los Angeles, CA — Greek Theatre