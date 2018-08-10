Resist Tenney-Trump Protest To Be Held In Utica

President Donald Trump's visit to Utica on Monday for a fundraiser with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney is expected to draw hundreds of protestors.

The group Indivisible Mohawk Valley says people will be coming from across New York's 22nd Congressional District, including Syracuse, Binghamton and Watertown.

Organizers says they're expecting the largest crowd they've ever had at a political protest in the Mohawk Valley and are hoping for up to 1,000 protestors.

They say it will a 100 percent peaceful demonstration.

The protest is scheduled to take place on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.at Liberty Bell Park at Genesee and Lafayette Streets in downtown Utica.

The group will then be lining the sidewalk on the east side of Genesee Street going south towards the Delta Hotel.