Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers Play School Halloween Show

The Red Hot Chili Peppers helped a California school celebrate Halloween yesterday with a surprise performance at the morning’s assembly to mark “Great Pumpkin Day 2018.”

Dressed in disguises, they played at Viewpoint school, which is attended by drummer Chad Smith ’s children. He later tweeted, “Who rocks out at 9:30AM at my kids school? We do!”

He wore a Guy Fawkes mask with a religious miter on his head, while bassist Flea appeared as a skeleton. Guitarist Josh Klinghoffer hid behind a green wig and sunglasses, while singer Anthony Kiedis wandered into the room as a masked schoolboy, complete with schoolbag as if he were going to class, before jumping onto the stage.

You can watch the performance below.

“Don’t mind us!” Flea said as there was a short delay before they started playing the short set, which consisted of Halloween song “Spooky Scary Skeletons” – whose lyrics Kiedis had to read from a paper on the floor – followed by their own “Can’t Stop.”

Those who were present for the show appeared to have been delighted by the experience. “Can you imagine being at school on Halloween and it is early in the morning and you’re being forced to go to some dumbass pep assembly but you get to see THE ONE AND ONLY Red Hot Chili Peppers???” one wrote. “Omg this is too rad.” Another said, “A couple of parents played a mini-concert at my friend's kid's school. Turned out it was the Red Hot Chili Peppers, which seems like one of the most LA things ever.”

The band recently confirmed it was preparing to start work on what will be its 12th studio album, a follow-up to 2016's The Getaway .