Red Hot Chili Peppers to Perform at Egypt’s Pyramids of Giza

Red Hot Chili Peppers are literally playing a show at Egypt’s iconic Pyramids of Giza. The show will take place on March 15 and tickets will go on sale Jan. 18.

RHCP with join performers like the Grateful Dead, Sting and Yanni by performing at the pyramids. One of the eight wonders of the world will welcome the Chili Peppers for a historic concert in the desert, marking the first time RHCP will perform in Egypt.

The legendary funk rock band have only visited the African continent once before, performing a pair of 2013 gigs in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa. To celebrate the upcoming show, Red Hot Chili Peppers released this teaser video on Facebook:

Fans can purchase tickets beginning 8AM local time at TicketsMarche.com . There’s currently no word on if RHCP will be filming the show, but expect to see plenty of fan footage uploaded to YouTube shortly after the March 15 show.

