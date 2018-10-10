Governor Andrew Cuomo's office and other state officials are encouraging community members to participate in a listening session on recreational marijuana legalization.

Citizens will have the opportunity to have their voices heard on this topic tonight at Holiday Inn Utica on Burrstone Road in New Hartford.

This listening sessions is one of fifteen sessions held across the state to get public input, feedback and opinions on how possible legalization should be rolled out, regulated and what other restrictions should be in place.

The idea behind these information sessions is to have the public assist in the drafting and ultimate authoring of the bill to legalize the now illicit drug.

To attend this listening session you are encouraged to register in advance. You can do so by visiting The Governor's website .

The listening session will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Holiday Inn Utica on 1777 Burrstone Road in New Hartford.