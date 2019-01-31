Recall Of Infant Ibuprofen Expands In Walmart and CVS Over Safety Concerns

It was announced in November that Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar pulled infant liquid ibuprofen off it's shelves due to the potential of having dangerously high concentrations of the drug inside. Now, the FDA has announced that they are expanding the recall to include three more batches located in Walmart and CVS.

The FDA, which monitors drugs in the U.S. said infants already susceptible to the adverse effects of ibuprofen may be at a slightly higher risk if they receive medication from an impacted bottle, in a statement issued Wednesday. The higher concentration could cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, stomach bleeding, and kidney damage, according to Tris-Pharma.

The three at the bottom of the list below are what was previously pulled from shelves. The top three are the newest addition to the list.

Credit: FDA

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Tris Customer Service at 732-940-0358 (Monday through Friday, 8:00am ET- 5:00pm PT) or via email at Customer Service Email . Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

[FDA]