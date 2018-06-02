Warren DeMartini Out? Ratt Announces First 2018 Tour Dates

Has Warren DeMartini parted ways with Ratt? The band has revealed tour dates for this year along with a press release in which the guitarist is conspicuous by his absence.

Calling it a "new breed of Ratt," the announcement boasts the participation of only lead singer Stephen Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier, both of whom were in the band's classic lineup. Both members hinted at the numerous lineups they've gone through in their long history, but that there's still plenty to look forward to with the current edition.

"We have not had an all-original member line up since 1991 and sadly with the passing of Robbin Crosby, that chapter is over," he said. "However, if you still want to see the original band, there are many videos on YouTube and other places to enjoy. That was a fucking great band, but I guarantee that the new breed of Ratt that we put on stage every night will be in your face, energized and fully engaged. Simply put, the band our fans deserve."

"Naturally, we are excited for the future of Ratt," Croucier continued "Our long-term goals are still the same: give the Ratt fans the highest quality shows possible — period. The evolution of the band has had many twists and turns. We are looking to the future, and to the many good times ahead. We are moving forward with — the new breed of Ratt!"

Although there has been no official confirmation of DeMartini's departure, Eddie Trunk sees the press release as proof. "Clearly Warren is out. Who’s in besides Juan and Stephen we do not know," he tweeted along with a link to post on his blog that reprinted the press release in full.

There is also the question of guitarist Carlos Cavazo, who signed on in 2008 and is also not acknowledged in the press release. Cavazo hinted that he and DeMartini were done back in March when he said, "As long as Warren is not there, I don’t see myself doing it. I can’t picture anyone else being there other than Warren." Original drummer Bobby Blotzer, who has been embroiled with Pearcy, DeMartini and Croucier for the rights to the name, recently fueled rumors that the two guitarists were fired.

The band only has three dates booked for July, but will resume touring on Sept. 7 at the Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minn., and continue through Oct. 25, when they wrap up at the Coeur d'Alene Casino in Worley, Idaho. They've promised to announce more shows in the future, particularly in 2019, when they'll be celebrating the 35th anniversary of Out of the Cellar, which may be accompanied by new music. You can see the existing calendar below.

Meanwhile, Pearcy will release a solo album, View to a Thrill, on an as-yet unknown date later this year.

Ratt 2018 U.S. Tour Dates